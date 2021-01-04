Blake Moore sworn into Utah’s congressional delegation

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (right) officially joined the 117th Congress following an oath of office administered by GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy of California (left). Moore was accompanied by his wife Jane (center) and son Max (lower right). Photo courtesy of Blake Moore.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The youngest member of Utah’s congressional delegation was sworn into office Sunday at the U.S. Capitol.

Blake Moore, 40, joined the ranks of the GOP freshman class of the 117th Congress, replacing veteran U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop as the 1st District’s voice in Washington.

“This is a crucial time in our nation’s history and I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to represent northern and northeastern Utah,” Moore said in a prepared statement issued after he took his oath of office from GOP House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California.

“I look forward to championing aspirational, inclusive and pro-growth ideals,” the new congressman added. “I will bring the 1st District’s values of family, community and sacrificial service to the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Moore attended Utah State University and is a graduate of the University of Utah and Northwestern University.

His background includes experience as a foreign service officer for the U.S. State Department in the Far East and as a management consultant with the Cicero Group in Salt Lake City.

In that latter role, Moore said he led projects that have given him, “expertise in education, financial services, public policy, healthcare, transportation, supply chain and waste industries.”

That experience, he promises, will inform his public service and problem-solving efforts in Washington to find “ways to help the federal government work more like Utah.”

In the 1st District’s seat in Congress, Moore will be replacing an eight-term GOP congressman who was a ranking member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Given that Utah has vast tracts of land controlled by federal agencies, Moore pledged to seek a seat on that same panel during his successful general election campaign against Democrat Darren Parry of Providence. He has also expressed an interest in serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In the foreign affairs arena, Moore has voiced strong opinions about demanding equity for the United States on issues relating to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Paris climate accord and the controversial nuclear energy deal negotiated by the Obama administration with Iran.

Moore said that he has been building relationships with 57 other incoming members of the House during recent orientation sessions in Washington and hopes to have the same kind of civil, respectful interaction with them that characterized his campaign against Parry in the general election.