Developmental Skills Lab at USU is re-named Stride Services

LOGAN – Until recently at Utah State University’s Center for Persons With Disabilities there was a program known as the “Developmental Skills Laboratory.”

Drake Rasmussen, the lab’s program coordinator, said its name was changed recently.

“It didn’t show that we are a community provider,” Rasmussen said. “And so that started the process of looking for a new name and kind of re-branding what we do.”

It is now called Stride Services where they provide training for youth and adults with developmental disabilities living in Cache Valley (Utah) and southern Idaho. Rasmussen said their new Facebook page helps tell their story.

“And as we have increased our community presence,” Rasmussen added, “I’ve noticed that our individuals are more comfortable with getting to know other people, as well as just community members in general, are seeing more and more individuals out and about and they’re feeling comfortable. And so they’re building those friendships.”

Several participants have found part-time jobs, and more are volunteering in places like the Willow Park Zoo, the Jump the Moon art studio, the Cache Food Pantry, public schools and Common Ground Outdoor Adventures.

The Hope Corps at USU worked with the program on its re-branding efforts and produced the new logo.