Donovan (Donny) Gavin Griffin

July 26, 1990 – December 30, 2020 (age 30)

Donny was born on July 26, 1990 in Logan Utah. He was the true definition of a free spirit. He lived his entire life “In the moment” without worry of a career or money or much responsibility. That is what made him happy.

He deeply cared for his friends and family, and always wanted happiness for whoever he may be with at that moment. He was never afraid of his next adventure, and went without plan or forethought. He always shared what he had and was kind to and anyone that showed him the same.

He passed away on December 30 2020. And although he lived a short life, he will be remembered by all who loved him for a very long time.

Donny is survived by his mother Marlene Hansen (Scott), brother Zach Griffin, father Thomas Martinez, sister (Mikki) Michelle Little-Mora (Estevan) and everyone who loves him.

The family would like to thank everyone for all of the love and support we have received during this time, and also thank Nelson Funeral Home, Det. Johnson and Officer Whitlock of the Logan City Police Department for their professionalism and sensitivity.

Friends may meet the family on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:45am at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah.

Interment will follow at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.