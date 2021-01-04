First RPI rankings of 2021 released for high school basketball

LOGAN – The first RPI rankings for all classifications of Utah high school basketball classifications were released on Monday, Jan. 4 and three Region 11 teams open the rankings in the top 10. The Sky View Bobcats (6-1) lead the region coming in at #5 overall, behind Crimson Cliffs (8-0), Desert Hills (8-0), Juan Diego (7-1) and Snow Canyon (7-1). Sky View’s only loss came early in the season against Desert Hills in the North vs South Challenge in Southern Utah.

The Logan Grizzlies (6-2) are coming off of a 77-45 loss at Preston on Saturday, but begin 2021 ranked #7 in RPI rankings. Green Canyon (6-4) is the other Region 11 team cracking the 4A top 10, right at #10. The Wolves struggled in Southern Utah at the Coach Walker Classic (going 0-3) and lost to Woods Cross before Christmas, but the Wolves won each of their three games in Idaho Falls (winning their last two games by a combined 3 points).

The Bear River Bears (6-4) are just outside the top 10, coming in at #12. Bear River has been alternating wins and losses after starting the season 3-0 at their very own Bear River Winter Classic. Ridgeline (4-6) has been struggling to find their way without Kaden Cox after he broke his leg in the Riverhawks’ football playoff game against Sky View, and come in ranked #15. Cox recently rejoined the roster as Ridgeline participated in the Eagle Holiday Shootout at Juan Diego.

And finally, the Mountain Crest Mustangs enter the first RPI rankings of the season ranked #19 with a 1-5 record. A number of Mountain Crest’s games have been cancelled this season due to coronavirus outbreaks and contact tracing among their opponents’ rosters.

Box Elder begins 2021 ranked #28 in 5A with an 0-8 record, and Rich is #8 in 1A with a 3-3 record.

In Idaho, Preston started the season strong with a 5-0 start. Since then, they have losses to the Sky View Bobcats, Vallivue and Middleton. In 2A, West Side is 4-1, followed by Malad (3-4) and Bear Lake (3-6).

For the girls, Region 11 has 5 of 6 teams in the top 10 (four within the top 6), with the last one ranked #11. Region 11 teams are mostly bunched together, with #3 Sky View (7-2), #4 Ridgeline (5-3), #5 Green Canyon (7-2) and #6 Mountain Crest (5-4). Logan comes in ranked #9 at 3-3 and Bear River #11 with a 4-6 record. Overall, Pine View (7-0) is the #1 team in 4A followed by Desert Hills (4-2).

In 5A, Box Elder girls rank #8 with a 5-3 record. And in 1A, Rich girls basketball is #10 with a 2-4 record.

The Preston girls basketball team has started the season strong with one of the best records in 4A with an 11-3 record (two of those losses were by only one point a piece). In 2A, Bear Lake is 6-4, West Side is 2-8 and Malad is 1-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Sky View vs Bonneville at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here).

Logan vs Box Elder at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here).

Ridgeline at Westlake at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here).

Mountain Crest vs Grace at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 107.7 FM and streaming online here).

Thursday, Jan. 7

Rich vs North Summit at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Blackfoot at 7:30 p.m.

West Side vs Firth at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

Sky View vs Madison, Idaho at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here).

Logan vs Grantsville at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here).

Rich vs West Side at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Box Elder at Highland, Idaho at 1 p.m.

Sky View at Bingham at 5 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 4:45 p.m. on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here).

Preston vs Twin Falls at 5:30 p.m.

Bear River vs Morgan at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here).

Green Canyon vs Madison, Idaho at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 100.9 FM and streaming online here).

Rich vs Tintic at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Mountain Crest vs Bonneville at 5:15 p.m.

Bear River vs Kearns at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline at Box Elder at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Sky View vs Farmington at 7 p.m.

Box Elder at Riverton at 7 p.m.

Preston at Pocatello at 7:30 p.m.

West Side vs Aberdeen at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Mountain Crest at Grantsville at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Bountiful at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Viewmont at 7 p.m.

Sky View at Morgan at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

Bear River vs Sugar-Salem, Idaho at 7 p.m.

Preston at Marsh Valley at 7:30 p.m.

West Side vs Rich at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Green Canyon vs Preston at 4 p.m.

Logan vs Layton Christian at 5 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Sugar-Salem at 5 p.m.

West Side vs Marsh Valley at 7:30 p.m.