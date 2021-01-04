Free rapid antigen tests available in Hyrum Monday and Tuesday

HYRUM – Monday and Tuesday, Cache Valley residents can get free rapid antigen testing in Hyrum to see if they may have been infected with coronavirus over the holiday break. The tests are made possible by the Utah Department of Health to quickly identify anyone who is currently infectious with COVID-19, including people who may not even know they are infected because they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Testing will be offered at the Hyrum Senior Center at 695 East Main St. in Hyrum on Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone can get tested at this free testing clinic, whether they have symptoms or not. Those wishing to be tested can register online at www.TestUtah.com. Online registration is encouraged to cut down on any potential delays at the testing site. If you can’t register online, you will be able to register at the Hyrum Senior Center. Identification is required. Test results will be emailed within 30-60 minutes after being tested.

Testing teams will consist of Utah Department of Health staff, deployed National Guard members, and TestUtah contracted teams. More information about this testing can be found on the TestUtah website.