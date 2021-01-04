Janice Bingham Porter passed away after a 2 year confrontation with pancreatic cancer on January 3, 2021.

She was born January 12, 1947 in Preston, Idaho, the daughter of Dean Rich Bingham and Norine Call Bingham. She was the second child of eight children and was raised on the family farm in Linrose, Idaho. There she learned to work while helping her mother tend to household duties, as well as helping with beet thinning and hoeing when she couldn’t get out of it! Linrose Ward was a wonderful place to grow up with close-knit ward members to teach and tutor her.

She attended Dayton Elementary for one year before attending Weston Elementary, West Side Jr. and Sr. High Schools. She was active in many organizations, as well as student government. After graduating from West Side High School, she attended and graduated from Ricks College. She then attended BYU and graduated with a teaching degree in home economics.

In 1968 she married Keith Chadwick Porter in the Logan Utah Temple. To this union seven children were born; Kathryn, deceased, (Dennis Hansen and Emilie) Blackfoot, Idaho; Darcee (Tom Waddoups) American Fork, Utah; Andi (Michael Laney) Scottsdale, Arizona; Danna (David Hartline) Mitchell, Nebraska; Jonathan K., Franklin, Idaho; David B. (Julianna Nilsson) Rigby, Idaho; and Joseph D. (Kelsie Petterborg) Vernal, Utah. They have 32 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She also is mother to Terri Harrison who lived with them through the Indian Placement Program.

Whitney Ward provided a rich heritage of Latter-day history, as well as a caring, united place to raise a family. She will always be grateful to many friends and family members who helped raise her children in the righteous principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Janice has always been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and has valued her testimony of Jesus Christ. She has served faithfully in all organizations. In later years, she served a mission with her husband in the Utah Ogden Mission cherishing many successes, and as an ordinance worker in the Logan Utah Temple. Both were endearing and formative for her and provided forever friendships. Her passion in her spare time has been temple and family history work. She has submitted hundreds of relative’s names for temple ordinance work, as well as performing many ordinances for her deceased relatives.

She is survived by her husband, six children and spouses, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Also surviving are siblings Paul (Linda) Bingham, Weston, Idaho; Robert (Ilene) Bingham, Jerome, Idaho; Alan (Peggy) Bingham, San Tan Valley, Arizona; Garth (Debbie) Bingham, Jerome, Idaho; Elray (Roberta) Bingham, Jerome, Idaho; and Kaye (Marlow) Moser, Victorville, California. Preceding her in death and welcoming her are her parents, sister, Nancy Linkenhoker (Walt), daughter, Katie Porter Hansen, her in-laws, Kenneth and Audene Porter and the many deceased ancestors whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank Gossner Center doctors, Franklin County Medical Center and hospice nurses, friends, and family for their loving care during this time.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held Thursday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery.

