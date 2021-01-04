Logan man sentenced to jail for sexting and molesting teen girl

Booking photo for Brandon Kieth Jacobs (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for sexting and molesting a 16-year-old girl last year. Brandon K. Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail Oct. 23, where he has since been held without bail.

Jacobs was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony; enticing a minor by text and unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage girl, both third-degree felonies.

On Oct. 15, Logan City police officers received a call from the victim’s mother. She explained how her daughter had sent and received nude photographs with Jacobs, the step-father of one of the girl’s friends.

The mother provided the girl’s phone to officers and consented for them to search it. On the phone were the Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger apps containing ongoing messages between Jacobs and the girl. Many were graphic in nature, contained nude photos and videos exchanged between Jacobs and the 16-year-old.

Officers used the girl’s phone to contact Jacobs, posing as the victim, to arrange a meeting. He was taken into custody for questioning by officers as he was seen walking to the rendezvous location.

Jacobs confessed to officers that he was guilty, needed help and didn’t know why he had sexted with the victim. He also told them how he had previously met up with the girl and molested her.

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Jacobs to serve 18 months in jail and then be placed on probation.

