Logan man sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting two women during dates

Booking photo for Kaleb M. Barclay (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for sexually abusing two women during separate dates. Kaleb M. Barclay avoided a prison term after one of the victims asked the court for a lesser sentence.

Barclay was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. In the first case, he had already pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse, amended to a third-degree felony.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Barclay to serve 18 months in jail, granting him credit for the time he has already served. Following the jail term, he was ordered to complete an inpatient treatment center in Idaho.

In September, a woman called the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, reporting that she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier while on a date with Barclay. She had met him on social media and had exchanged several messages and texts.

The woman described how after arriving at the Benson Marina, Barclay began to grope and forcefully kiss her as she declined and tried to resist. He continued to sexually assault her and tried to place her hands on his private area. The woman refused to touch him and asked to be taken home, which he did, while telling her not to tell anyone what had happened.

This was the second time Barclay was arrested for similar crimes.

In September 2019, Barclay was incarcerated for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app commonly used by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The woman told officers that while the two were parked eating dinner, he began grabbing her, while forcefully kissing her. He also took her hands and made her touch him inappropriately.

During Monday’s sentencing, one of the two women asked the court to spare Barclay the recommended prison sentence and keep him in jail.

Judge Cannell told Barclay, he should be grateful for the victim’s mercy. He warned though, if the defendant didn’t complete his jail term and treatment, he would not hesitate to send him to prison.

will@cvradio.com