Sherri Lee Nielson Wendel

Sherrie Lee Wendel passed away at her home on December 24, 2020. She was 61 years old.

Sherrie was born February 12, 1959, to Chase Jay Nielson and Cleo Rayona McCrary in Roswell, New Mexico.

She graduated from Box Elder High School and later married Jeffery Don Wendel but later divorced. Together they had three children, Jeffery Jared Wendel, Zackery Chase Wendel, and Whitnie Lee Wendel.

Sherrie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She worked for Peter Knudsen Orthodontist office as a dental assistant. She also worked at Autoliv for many years.

Sherrie had many hobbies she enjoyed especially making wreaths and other arts and craft projects.

She loved to attend Rock n Roll and pop concerts frequently. Her favorites included Jon Bon Jovi, Guns and Roses and Brett Michaels of Poison.

Sherrie loved to travel and especially loved camping with her family. When she was younger going to the Sand Dunes was a blast. Nothing trumped spending time with her kids and Lilly who was her constant companion.

Sherrie is survived by her three children, two brothers Terry Jay Nielsen (Beverly), Gregory Nielsen (Jeanne.)

A special thank you goes to Greg and Jeanene Nielsen, her friends, and Brigham City 12th Ward for their continuous love and support during her times of need.

Family Services will be held Thursday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation prior from 1:00 – 1:45pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Myers Mortuary in Brigham City.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the funeral can use this link https://www.facebook.com/mortuarymyers/ and locate Sherrie live stream in the video section.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.