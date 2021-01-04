Smithfield man sentenced to jail for downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Kaleb A. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Smithfield man has been sentenced to jail for downloading child pornography. Kaleb A. Witherspoon was arrested last year after a search warrant was executed to his home.

Witherspoon was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In February, officers obtained a warrant to search Witherspoon’s residence after receiving a tip that he was downloading child pornography. They searched his home and located several electronic devices that were seized as evidence.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Shannon Demler claimed Witherspoon was not a pedophile or criminal risk. He explained how his client was in a relationship with an older teenage girl, who had sent him pornographic photographs.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray disagreed with Demler. He told the court that Witherspoon had been exchanging child pornography on a file-sharing website. Some of the material contained children believed to be as young as 1 and 2-years-old.

Witherspoon told the court he had made some bad mistakes in the past and understood what he had done.

Judge Brandon Maynard sentenced Witherspoon to serve 180 days in jail and complete sex-offender therapy. He also ordered him to complete 80 hours of community service.

will@cvradio.com