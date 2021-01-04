Three men arrested for allegedly stealing $40,000 of hemp

Booking photos (left to right) Matthew R. Littler, Jeremy Breding and Wayne Breding (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Cache County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three men accused of stealing $40,000 worth of hemp from a Smithfield storage shed and another burglary in Idaho. Matthew R. Littler, 33, Jeremy Breding, 34, and Wayne Breding, 40, were all booked into the Cache County Jail last week.

According to an arrest affidavit, an investigation began in November after deputies received a report of a theft at a storage shed near 405 W. 4600 N. in Smithfield. The complainant reported eight large blue 55 gallon drums were stolen, containing approximately $40,000 worth of hemp product. A 15 foot flatbed trailer was also taken.

Surveillance video from the storage center showed at least two suspects driving a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. Investigators identified one of the men as Jeremy Breding.

On Dec. 31, Jeremy was pulled over during a traffic stop near Wellsville. He was a passenger in the Jeep seen in the surveillance video. Deputies found a small baggie containing a brown/white powder inside the vehicle, along with a glass pipe. The items later tested positive for meth.

According to the affidavit, Jeremy denied using the meth or knowing it was in the Jeep. He later submitted a drug test which came back positive for meth use.

During the course of the investigation, deputies report that the Jeep was also seen during a burglary of a storage unit in Idaho. Some of the stolen items were allegedly being kept at a home in Richmond belonging to Wayne Breding.

Deputies report, video footage showed Jeremy and another person, later identified at Matt Littler unloading the suspected stolen items from the Jeep and carrying them onto the Richmond property.

The affidavit stated that when law enforcement searched the home, they located several items from both burglaries.

Deputies questioned Littler, who admitted that both he and Jeremy were responsible for the theft of the trailer, barrel’s and hemp products from the storage unit. He also said they ditched the trailer and other evidence in a remote location in Richmond.

The affidavit reports deputies later found the abandoned trailer and arrested all three men. They were booked in jail on multiple theft and drug possession offences.

Formal charges are expected to be filed against all three men as the investigation concludes.

