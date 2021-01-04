Utah’s Monday case count is 2,160, but the positivity rate is a staggering 33%

The state’s Monday case count indicates 2,160 new coronavirus positives since Sunday but with 6,619 people tested, 33 percent of those tests were positive in that 24-hour period.

There have been 47 deaths in the Bear River Health District, 27 from Box Elder County and 20 from Cache County.

There were 116 new positives found Monday in northern Utah. There have been 15,339 total cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 537 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 15,339 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 13,534 have recovered.

There have been 1,305 coronavirus fatalities in Utah, including four new deaths in the department of health’s Monday report.

Monday’s updated figures show 48,575 vaccines have now been administered.

The UDOH reported Monday a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 2,716 a day for the past week while the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests grew to 30.8 percent.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 285,633.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,752,324 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state, current hospitalizations Sunday held steady at 484. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 11,240 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 143,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,459 COVID deaths in Idaho with 938 positive tests in Franklin County, 277 positives in Bear Lake County and 252 in Oneida County.