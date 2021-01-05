Cache County officials sworn into elective posts

Judge Lee Edwards administered their oaths of office to seven Cache County officials on Tuesday. The officials sworn into office were Karl Ward, Craig McCallister, Devron Anderson, David Erickson. Barbara Tidwell, Nolan Gunnell and Kathleen Howell.

CACHE COUNTY – Seven Cache County officials were sworn into their elective offices Tuesday in a brief ceremony with a small crowd of family members and friends attending.

In opening remarks, outgoing county council member Jon White praised those officials, including his successor Nolan Gunnell of Wellsville, as individuals motivated “by concern for the county and love of the county.”

White also expressed confidence that the officials would strive during their respective terms to make the lives of Cache County residents “better tomorrow than they were today.”

Judge Lee Edwards of the Logan City Municipal Justice Court presided over the ceremony held in the County Council Chambers of the Historic Courthouse at 199 North Main St. in Logan.

In addition to Gunnell, who is replacing White as the county’s South District representative, the only other newcomer to the local government’s line-up is Devron Anderson, who is replacing retiring county recorder Mike Gleed.

Returning members of the county council sworn-in Tuesday were Karl Ward, representing Logan District 1; Barbara Tidwell, from Logan District 2; and David Erickson, from the county’s North District.

Also taking their oaths of office were two other incumbents, County Assessor Kathleen Howell and County Treasurer Craig McCallister.

A video recording of the swearing-in ceremony can be accessed on the Cache County YouTube channel.