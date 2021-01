July 20, 1940 – December 24, 2020 (age 80)

Glenda Dattage Zilles passed away on December 24,2020 at her home in College Ward, Utah.

A viewing and short service was held at Cache Valley Mortuary on Monday, January 4, 2021 and interment was in the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.