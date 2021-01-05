Johnson sponsors bill to renew trust in the voting process

The 45-day session for the 2021 Utah Legislature kicks off January 19th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, 4th House District Representative Dan Johnson was our guest. He said he’s sponsored a bill to rebuild confidence in the mail-in voting process.

“Trust in government and in voting for example, that’s a problem in our country. I just recently spoke with (Cache County Clerk)Jess Bradfield…and visited with him a little bit about a bill that I’m running on – voting. What it would do is when your ballot is actually tracked and counted, you would get a text or an email telling you that your vote has counted,” he explained.

Johnson hopes that will help to develop more trust in the process.

“Ed Redd, our former representative, he just kind of bounced that idea off of me, and actually, come to find out, in a phone call I found out, Jess(Bradfield) had talked to Ed about it. So I just took the ball and I’ve run with it and kept the legislation, it’s House Bill 70. It’s actually been numbered and it’s out there for everyone’s previews.”

KVNU’s For the People will feature more previews of the upcoming session in coming programs.