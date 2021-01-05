January 20, 1924 – December 31, 2020 (age 96)

Our mom, Leatha S. Curtis passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in her home after 96 years of a vibrant life.

She was born on January 20, 1924 to Manfred and Mary Ann Smith in the family home in Smithfield, Utah. As the youngest of 11 children, she had many fun memories of spending time with her brothers and sisters. She learned the value of hard work while helping her dad on his farm. In fact, we are quite sure that is where she acquired the spunk and tenacity which would serve her well in later years.

While living in Logan, a mutual friend introduced mom to her lifelong sweetheart, R. Boyd Curtis. During their courtship in 1942, dad was drafted into the Army. While dad was on furlough, she married her beloved sweetheart and eternal companion in the Logan LDS Temple on July 23, 1943. They enjoyed five months together at Camp Rucker, Alabama before dad was sent overseas. Heartbroken when he had to leave, she returned to Logan where she continued working and spending precious time with her mother. Mom was proud of her short career as a telephone operator in Smithfield, Logan and Camp Rucker.

After dad’s discharge from the Army, he started working at Crystal Furniture located on Logan’s Main Street. From salesman to owner, he always had his bride’s support.

Mom and dad spent many happy years together. Wonderful memories were made during family time with the travel trailer with all 5 of us in one car (with no movies to watch), traveling to furniture markets in San Francisco and Serta sponsored golf vacations.

She considered her five children a blessing: Steven (Chris) Curtis, Nancy (Joseph) Beykirch, Mary Ann (Corey) Larsen, Cindy (Shannon) Kay, and Craig (Earlyn) Curtis. She was also blessed with 17 grandchildren, 30 (one more on the way) great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly.

Mom was blessed with good health, a strong will, family support and great friends. She set an example for us to follow as she valued the importance of keeping herself healthy physically, mentally, and spiritually. She started every morning with her in-home exercise routine then off to swimming or mall walking for many years.

Mom loved golfing, enjoyed cooking, playing bridge and gardening. She kept a beautiful flower garden and generously shared the vegetables from her vegetable garden with others.

She spent many hours at the Logan Utah FamilySearch Library trying to keep up with the latest and greatest genealogy software programs well into her nineties. She authored meaningful, beautifully written family history books which provide invaluable photographs, stories, or facts for her posterity. This also includes 2 cookbooks so that her favorite recipes will always be with us.

She spent many hours at the Cache County Senior Citizen Center, building friendships while eating lunch, playing bridge, watching a movie or creating beautiful ceramics (which she shared with those she loved). Other associations mom enjoyed were the American Legion, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and Red Hats. Time was enjoyed with the Single Ladies group like dining on the first Monday of the month and many fun outings. Mom was so grateful for the copious rides provided by her friends!

A woman of great faith, our mom, had many attributes that she will take with her into eternity. Her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was especially important to her. She proudly served in many callings. She had a great love for the members of her wards and received much love in return.

Mom is preceded in death by her precious Boyd (missing him every day since 1999). Daughter in-law Janeal Mohr Curtis, granddaughter Kirstyn Curtis, her parents and 10 siblings were waiting with open arms as well.

Many thanks to the Cache County Senior Citizens for the services they provide to our Seniors. Dr. David Faux, Dr. Nathan Hanson and staffs, IHC Homecare and Hospice were a huge support for mom. Honorable mention to Bonnie Johnson for her love and comforting of those in their last days, mom loved her. We are forever grateful to The Gables In-Home Care, Karla Schenk and her phenomenal Caregivers exceeding our expectations with every request. Reggie, AAM Green Care, was kind and patient respecting mom’s every request to keep her yard beautifully groomed.

We as a family genuinely appreciate all those who answered mom’s calls or assisted her in any way. Your kindness and patience for and with our mom was acknowledged…. she did appreciate you!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside service will take place Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Logan Cemetery.

Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Curtis

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or someone in need. Think of our special mom when you do.

