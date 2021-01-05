Linda Louise Capps McGuire, 71, passed away January 3, 2021. Following in her mother’s footsteps: With gentle strength and self-lessness you’re always there to applaud our successes and lend an arm, or even carry us as we stumble through life. – All our love, your husband Leon, children, Wes and Caitlin.

Linda was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 31, 1949 to Carl and Caroline Capps. She spent her childhood and young adult life in Twin Falls graduating Twin Falls High School in 1967. She attended College of Southern Idaho for one year before she began her working career.

She met and married Leon McGuire in 1980. They spent 41 years together.

Linda worked at Children’s Village for 10 years before moving on to the Times News-paper in Twin Falls where she proudly worked for the next 34 years until retirement.

Linda is preceded in her passing by her father Carl, mother Caroline and brother Bill. Linda is survived by her husband Leon of Franklin, Idaho, her son Wes McGuire and family of Nibley, Utah, and her daughter Caitlin Montoya and family of Boise, Idaho. Her beloved sisters survive her as well, Karen Butler of Gooding, Idaho, and sister Ruth Johnson of Jerome, Idaho.

No funeral services will be held at Linda’s request, even in her last moments she was still self-less.

Interment will be in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.