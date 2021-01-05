Logan man sentenced to jail for hitting woman with car and other domestic violence

Booking photo for Joshua E. Johns (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been ordered to jail for multiple domestic abuse incidents. Joshua E. Johns was arrested last year after striking the victim with his car.

Johns was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies, and seven other misdemeanors.

On Sept. 13, Logan City police officers were called to a local hotel on report of a domestic dispute. The alleged victim explained how Johns had intentionally drove his car into her vehicle because he was angry.

The woman explained how they had agreed to meet at the hotel to exchange some property. Johns wanted to conduct the trade in the back of the hotel but the victim insisted on doing it in the front, causing him to become angry.

The victim told officers, she was in her car when Johns rammed it with his vehicle and then drove off. A witness was standing next to the car and said the impact was hard enough to move it.

The crash caused more than $1,500 in damage.

The victim previously had filed a protective order against Johns. Several times in August he had threatened and assaulted her.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck expressed anger with Johns, telling him that he had shown no sign of changing his life or accepting responsibility for what he did. She also noted that the defendant was determined to be high risk in a presentence report, compiled by probation agents.

Johns was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail, but given credit for 16 days previously served. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim until successfully completing a domestic violence assessment.

