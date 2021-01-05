Mustangs control Grace Grizzlies from buzzer to buzzer

HYRUM – Mountain Crest started the game against Grace on an 8-0 run and never looked back against the Grizzlies, leading the whole way to a 54-32 win. The Mustangs got their second win of the season in their first game since December 19th due to COVID cancellations and reschedules.

After the Mountain Crest hot start they got a little sloppy with seven first quarter turnovers. All of Grace’s five first quarter points came off of transition turnovers, but the Mustangs still led 14-5 after one. Coach Kevin Andersen’s squad won each quarter’s scoring and led by as much as 25 in the fourth quarter.

Grace only scored nine points in the first half despite 11 Mustang first half fouls. The Grizzles attempted 11 free throws in the first half but only made five of them. However, Mountain Crest adjusted in the second half only sending the Grizzlies to the line three more times and Grace finished 7-14 from the charity stripe.

Coach Lloyd’s squad opened the third quarter on 6-2 run to cut the lead to 30-15 just 91 seconds in after only scoring nine in the first half, but the Mustangs responded with a 14-6 run over the next five and half minutes to put the game away heading in to the fourth quarter. The Mustangs cleaned up their sloppy turnovers and fouls from the first half, keeping the Grizzlies off the line in the second half. After seven first quarter turnovers the Mustangs only had four the next three quarters until Coach Andersen emptied the bench to close out the game. The Mustangs finished with 14 turnovers to Grace’s nine.

Freshman Joseph Hunsaker led all scorers with 11 points for Mountain Crest and Tanner Bone had 10 and Nick Lefevre had eight with some acrobatic layups. The Mustangs had nine different players score on the night. Trevor Judd was the only double digit scorer for Grace with 10, scoring eight of them in the third quarter.

Grace is 0-7 on the season but came in having their last five games decided by 11 points or less, the average point differential at 7.4 points per loss. The Grizzlies were averaging almost 52 points per game before the Mustangs held Grace to only 32.