Providence man bound over for trial for allegedly sexually abusing young child

Booking photo for Bryan K. Prisbrey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Providence man is being bound over for trial on charges of molesting a young girl numerous times. Bryan K. Prisbrey was arrested last February and later released after posting bail.

Prisbrey participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

Cache County deputy attorney Dane Murray explained how deputies received a report of the crime from the alleged victim’s mother in February. The little girl had told her how Prisbrey, an acquaintance of the family, had allegedly pulled her pants down and touched her inappropriately multiple times.

The alleged victim later told investigators that the assault was painful. She claimed that when she confronted Prisbrey about what had occurred, he told her not to tell anyone.

The girl’s mother confronted Prisbrey about the allegations. He reportedly told her that “he was so intoxicated that he does not remember (the abuse) happening.” He did admit to telling the girl not to tell anyone.

When deputies contacted Prisbrey, he became hysterical and started crying. He again stated that “he was more intoxicated than he had ever been and does not remember what had occurred.”

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell raised concern about the allegations. He explained that there were various stories of what happened.

Judge Brian Cannell said he wasn’t there to weigh the credibility of prosecutor’s evidence. That would take place during a trial. He ordered the defendant to be bound over on all four of the charges and be arraigned later this month.

Prisbrey is currently out of jail after posting $40,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

