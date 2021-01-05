Sue Soderquist Hyer, beloved wife, mother, grandma, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend passed away at her home after a brief illness on December 30, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1933, in Ogden, Utah the 3rd child of Joseph Emil Soderquist and Edna Marianne Beus.

She attended schools in Weber County, graduating from Weber High School and receiving her Associate’s degree from Weber College.

She met Richard Benson Hyer on a blind date and allowed him to woo her from the skies as an airline stewardess to join him on the farm in Blue Creek. They were sealed on March 1, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised six children and supported them in all their activities.

Sue loved her friends and is a great example of one who is there for you whenever you need her. Sue was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Having a simple faith and knowledge of the love her Heavenly Father has for all His children and gratitude for the gift of our Savior Jesus Christ. She served in the Young Women, Relief Society, and Primary organizations. She also served as a missionary for LDS Employment.

Sue dedicated her life to raising a family, but also found time to be involved in her community. Working as a Weber County election judge and a Utah State Senate Page. She also served in local PTA, Girl Scouts, Tamiris Literary Guild, Daughter of the Utah Pioneers, and other community organizations working to make the world a better place.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Richard, her siblings Emil Beus (Sody) Soderquist, Marian Brewer, brothers-in-law Mervin Brewer, Frank, Max, and Clyde Hyer and sisters-in-law Edna and Donna Hyer.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Charlene Soderquist as well as her children; Debra Kim (David) Bradley, Richard Kent (Luz Maria) Hyer, Jenae (Brett) Butler, Judy Lynn (Bruce) Illum, Brian Benson (Denice) Hyer, and Lee Ann Hyer. As well as her 22 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved.

We are grateful to our Mother for a life well lived and sharing that example with us.

A family service will be held at Leavitt’s Mortuary, Saturday, January 9, 2020, at 2:00pm and can be streamed by clicking here.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Primary Children’s Hospital or the Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Leavitt’s Mortuary.