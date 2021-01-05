USU will test all students and faculty as they return to campus; positivity rate remains above 33%

A wintery picture of Utah State University's Old Main, as shared on the university's Facebook page

LOGAN – Tuesday, the Utah System of Higher Education announced a COVID-19 Intensive Testing Plan. Instead of testing students every 14 days, the new plan provides testing opportunities to symptomatic individuals plus entry testing at the start of the spring 2021 semester. This plan includes testing all students on the USU residential campuses (Logan, Price and Blanding) as they return to school the week of Jan. 19.

USU plans to continue providing free testing on the Logan campus for students and employees who have symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Tuesday in Utah was another day when the 3,318 positive coronavirus cases amounted to more than a third of the day’s 9,854 total tests.

That leaves the state’s daily positivity rate for Tuesday at 33.7 percent compared to the rolling seven-day average of 32.1 percent. Also, the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,800 per day.

The state reported a total of 55,981 vaccines have been administered in Utah as of Tuesday.

There were 165 new positives Tuesday in northern Utah. There have been 15,504 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 546 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 15,504 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 13,638 have recovered.

There have been 47 deaths in the Bear River Health District: 27 from Box Elder County and 20 from Cache County.

There have been 1,312 coronavirus fatalities in Utah, including seven new deaths in the department of health’s Tuesday report.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 288,951.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,762,178 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state current hospitalizations Tuesday grew to 510. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 11, 356 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 143,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,459 COVID deaths in Idaho with 938 positive tests in Franklin County, 277 positives in Bear Lake County and 252 in Oneida County.