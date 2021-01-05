November 30, 1966 – December 31, 2020 (age 54)

Wendy Lynn Isaacson was born on November 30, 1966. She was the oldest child of Randy and Linda Isaacson.

Wendy unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2020 at the age of 54.

Her whole world was her kids, Randi and Brett Garamendi and her two grand babies Beck and Brooks.

She was extremely close to her parents; they spoke on the daily. Some of her favorite things include going over to her mom and dads for morning coffee, shopping, cats, dancing, country music, and spending time with friends and family.

Wendy was one who when you needed a friend to talk to she was always there. Our Wendy’s love, caring and kindness will last thru all eternity. She will be dearly missed by everyone she touched.

Wendy is survived by her parents Randy and Linda, sister Heidi (art), children Randi(Bren) and Brett, grandchildren Beck and Brooks, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A family gathering will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Pleasantview Cemetery at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to go towards funeral cost. Venmo: Randi-Garamendi

Our contribution saying goes, – “Aunt Winny taught me a lot of life lessons in the way she lived. She loved everyone unconditionally and forgave far better than anyone I know. She was a hard worker with both at work and raising a home. She had a huge positive impact on the wife and mother I am today.”

