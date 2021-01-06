Amber Alert issued after newborn baby allegedly abducted by mother

Maria Ann Torres, 36, is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos.

SALT LAKE CITY — An Amber Alert has been issued after a newborn baby was allegedly abducted by her mother. The alert Wednesday afternoon was put out by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for 36-year-old Maria Ann Torres, accused of abducting her baby boy who was born on Dec. 20, 2020. She does not have custody of the child.

Torres is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos.

The baby is 1 foot, 7 inches in length and weighs 8 pounds.

Torres is believed to be driving in a red 2004 Volvo S80.

Anyone with information regarding Torres’ location is asked to call the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 801-451-4141.

will@cvradio.com