October 21, 1962 ~ December 27, 2020 (age 58)

Jennie Lynn Jensen Hunter, age 58, passed away on December 27, 2020, at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on October 21, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Douglas Paul Odin and Maxine Lorraine Pehrson.

Married to Curtis George Jensen, February 8, 1980, he died March 4, 1996, she then married JR Hunter on April 21, 2007, in Pahrump, Nevada.

Jennie loved to create things out of “stuff” with love. She loved to fish with her husband JR and their two dogs, Angel and Bambi. She enjoyed Hallmark movies and word search puzzles. Jennie LOVED her family and loved spending time with her mom and sister and celebrating birthdays.

Jennie is survived by her husband, JR. Her children, Dona (Donny) Terpstra, Felicia (Danny) Cowan, Tricia (Vin) Jensen, and Zack (Brooke) Jensen. 7 grandchildren, 4 nephews, 6 great-nephews and nieces. Her mother, Maxine Brown. Sister, Sherell (Marvin) Carlston and numerous loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis George Jensen. Fathers, Douglas Paul Odin, Don Asa Butterfield, and Finn John Brown. Great-granddaughter, Malia. Grandfather, Max William Pehrson, and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral Services were on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing was held from 10:00 – 11:15am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.

To help with funeral expenses, please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/burial-expenses-for-jennie

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Larkin Mortuary.