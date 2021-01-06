Kylee Marie Wolverton White

June 12, 1994 – January 3, 2021 (age 26)

Kylee Marie Wolverton, born June 12, 1994 to Mike (Wally) and Kenzie Wolverton in Logan, Utah. She passed away unexpectedly January 3, 2021 in Avon, Utah.

She grew up in Hyrum, making many friends with her happy, outgoing spirit. She was the manager for the Mountain Crest and USU Lacrosse teams. She attended Bridgerland Tech for her CNA license, then Stevens-Henager for her MA. She worked at Terrace Grove Assisted Living and did private home health care for many special people in her life. She was an MA for Dr. Garg, and Clear Recovery Treatment Center.

She married the love of her life, Tyler White, on May 15, 2015. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Tatum Mae, on April 14, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Tyler, and daughter, Tatum Mae, of Hyrum, Utah; parents, Mike (Wally) and Kenzie Wolverton of Hyrum, Utah; brother, Austin (Kenzie) Wolverton of Logan, Utah; nephew and niece, Knox and Scarlett; aunts and uncles, Kelly and Leo Herzog of Hyrum, Utah and Dan and Kathleen Wolverton of Shoshone, Idaho; as well her husband’s family, the Whites. Preceded in death by grandparents, Connie and Joann Bement, Cookie and Russ Brown, and William Wolverten.

Anyone that knew Kylee well, knew she always wore mismatched socks. Please feel free to wear your favorite mismatched socks in support of Tyler and the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Sunshine Terrace Foundation.

The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:30pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East Logan, Utah. Visitations will be held at White Pine Funeral Services on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12:00 noon – 1:00pm.

She will be laid to rest at Hyrum Cemetery.

All who would like to live stream the funeral on Saturday at 1:30pm may click here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.