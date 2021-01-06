Neil Hall Knudsen was born March 8, 1936 in Preston, Idaho to Delbert and Verna (Hall) Knudsen. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on January 1, 2021 at Milo, Idaho.

Neil grew up in Fairview, Idaho and graduated from Preston High School. After high school, he joined the Army and served in Korea shortly after the Korean War. Upon returning home, he served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission.

Neil met the love of his life, Linda Jenks, in Salt Lake City, Utah and they were married a year later in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on June 16, 1961. They lived the first part of their married life in Salt Lake City, then moved to Bountiful where they had 4 children. They then moved to Idaho where they had 7 more children. Neil and Linda have lived in Milo, Idaho for 50 years, where they have spent many hours enjoying their love of trees, animals, gardening and family on the family farm.

Neil was a partner in starting Mountain West Bark in Rexburg, Idaho and worked with the company for 26 years.

He loved attending the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and served 5 to 6 days a week during the early morning sessions for a number of years. Neil served as a Bishop of the Milo Ward for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various other callings throughout his life and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ.

Neil has 11 children: Shannon (Stephen) Lees of Rigby, Idaho, Kurtis (Laura) Knudsen of Hyde Park, Utah, Kelly Knudsen of Boise, Idaho, Rochelle (Michael) Dorombozo of Layton, Utah, Charles (Jenny) Knudsen of Sandy, Utah, Taylor (Rochelle) Knudsen of Perry, Utah, Carter Knudsen (deceased), Kristine (Robert) Johnson of Ririe, Idaho, Joshua (Cassie) Knudsen of Ririe, Idaho, Suzanne Knudsen of Houston, Texas, and Ryan Knudsen of Rexburg, Idaho. His family has grown to 37 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Verna Knudsen; his son, Carter Eugene Knudsen; his siblings, Patricia Maughan, Delbert Knudsen, Scott Knudsen; a brother-in-law, Edwin “Bud” Maughan (Patricia); and sister-in-law, Ann Knudsen (Tony). His living siblings are Tony (Lucynthia) Knudsen, Ranee “Kate” (Max) Palmer, sister-in-law, Pat (Scott Knudsen), Suzanne (Paul) Carver, and Peggy (Glade) Moser.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Milo Church, 12127 North 75th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho with Bishop Jason Watts officiating.

The family will visit with friends Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho and Saturday from 10:30 – 11:30am prior to services at the church.

Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.

