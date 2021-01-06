Preliminary hearing set for former Hyrum man accused of sexually abusing child

Booking photo for Craig Braito (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A judge has set a court hearing for next month, to determine whether or not a 43-year-old former Hyrum man is bound over on charges of sexually abusing a child. Craig Braito was originally transferred from the Uintah County Jail and arraigned in December 2019.

Braito participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Uintah County Jail. He was previously charged with rape of a child and sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis asked for the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case. He explained Braito is currently facing similar cases in Vernal.

Court records show the crimes allegedly occurred in 2011 while Braito was living in Hyrum. He was previously convicted of illegal drugs and weapon possession charges.

Braito has been charged with nine similar charges in 8th District Court in Vernal. He has yet to enter a plea to any of the charges.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled preliminary hearing for Feb. 16.

Braito is being held in jail without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

