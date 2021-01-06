Queta scores 18 to lead Utah St. over New Mexico 77-45

Written by Associated Press
January 6, 2021
FILE - Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Neemias Queta had 18 points and three blocks as Utah State extended its winning streak to seven games, romping past New Mexico 77-45 on Wednesday night.

Queta made 9 of 10 shots.

Marco Anthony had 15 points and six rebounds for Utah State (8-3, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Alphonso Anderson added 14 points. Rollie Worster had six rebounds.

Keith McGee had 10 points for the Lobos (3-5, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row.

Rod Brown, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Lobos, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

It was the third of four home games for the Lobos that were moved to Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, due to local restrictions in New Mexico related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.