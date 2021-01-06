Rodney John Petersen came into this life on January 26, 1953 and slipped through the veil on January 3, 2021 surrounded by family.

Prince Charming to Kris for 44 years. Amazing dad of BJ (Zoey), Brock (Courtney), and Tyler (Rebecca) Loving papa to his 3 sweethearts: Emma 11, Lexi 7, and Rosie 4. Youngest brother to Tammy (and the late Bill) Cutler and Chris (Jan) Petersen. Loving son to Jackie and the late John H. Petersen.

Rod was a Christ-like man all about family. He worked tirelessly and sacrificed himself for his family. He was a perfectionist in everything he touched including his professional life. He carried on his father’s legacy of quality work at the body shop where he took pride in taking a broken vehicle and making it beautiful again. The quality of work showed in his reputation with his loyal customers. Many of them became good friends who he loved, especially widows who were lost without their cars. His children knew if something was broken all they needed to do was send it with dad to the shop and it would come back fixed; like a Mr. fix -it shop.

He was admired by co-workers and supervisors at HAFB and was often sought out for help and advice. He was a mentor to many. He was patient beyond belief, and just worked until he achieved perfection. He wanted others to be successful and would help them succeed. Rod was a man of many talents and excelled everywhere he applied his mind.

He loved hunting trips of all kinds-especially with family and especially for elk. Rod was lovingly known as an “elkaholic.”

He had a quick wit, sense of humor, and he loved to tease. He was always ready to make someone smile with a joke, but his first thought was always his family. They always came first! Family time was very important: occasional vacations mixed with plenty of camping, motor bikes, go carts, ball games, boating, hunting trips and holidays at home with the family. At Christmas-this very frugal man was always generous. Mom would say “whoa” and dad would say “more”.

He loved garden tomatoes and grew the biggest tomato plants on the block. He took great pride in a tidy garden and a well-manicured yard. He was honest to a fault, fair with his fellow man, loyal, determined, driven, and true to his word.

Rod had a tough exterior but had the softest heart. He had a strong spirit and has returned home after a valiant battle with numerous health issues since 2009. Rod most certainly endured to the end.

We will miss his bright spirit in our lives but know we will be with him one day again if we can live a life equal to his.

The family would like to thank all those at the McKay Dee rehab unit for their tireless, compassionate, kind, and caring manner in which they cared of him and us. They are fabulous beyond words.

Private family services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00pm.

Those wishing to view the live-stream of the Services, use this link https://m.facebook.com/pg/mortuarymyers/videos/ to Rod’s live-stream.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.