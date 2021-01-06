March 28, 1940 – January 2, 2021 (age 80)

Sharon Utley Stott passed away peacefully from this life at her home in Paradise, Montana on January 2, 2021.

Sharon was born to Lynn and Leah Utley on March 28, 1940 in Richfield, Utah. She grew up in Central Utah with her parents, three brothers and a sister. She attended college in Cedar City, Utah for a short time and then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she was a telephone operator for the phone company.

She first met James Leroy (Lee) Stott at Bear Lake in the summer of 1961 and they were married in the Manti LDS temple in September. They moved to Texas for a short period of time while Lee served in the military.

Sharon treasured her role as a mother and was blessed with two children, Jami and Ryan. Lee and Sharon raised their family in Sandy Utah, where they lived for 33 years. In 1997 they moved to a beautiful place called Paradise, Montana where she’s lived since.

Sharon was a fiercely independent woman who loved life. She enjoyed reading, gardening, camping, boating, waterskiing, and golfing. She was a fan of all sports, especially BYU and the Utah Jazz.

She had a tremendous love for her husband, family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in a variety of callings. She especially loved working with the youth. After Lee’s passing in October of 2013 she found great comfort in knowing they would be reunited again.

Sharon is survived by her loving children Jami (Dan) Hawkins, Ryan (Carrie) Stott, four grandchildren and she was “grandma great” to six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara (Keith) Grundmann, and two brothers, Greg (Cheryl) Utley and Bruce (Patti) Utley. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary and sister-in-law JoAnn Utley.

Sharon’s life will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Services will take place in Logan, Utah at the White Pine Funeral Services Chapel, home located at 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah.

There will be a family and friends gathering beginning at 10:00am to visit and share memories of Sharon with a service to follow at 11:00am.

For those unable to join us in person, we invite you to view the service via Zoom. Please click here to view the service.

Sharon will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Lee, in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

