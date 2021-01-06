Skier dies at Beaver Mountain Ski Resort after suffering cardiac event

LOGAN — A 44-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon following a medical emergency at Beaver Mountain Ski Resort. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the victim was skiing when he reportedly suffered a cardiac event. The skier was treated by ski patrol members and medics at the resort, who requested paramedics.

Ski patrol members told deputies that the skier was conscious and breathing but later lost consciousness.

An ambulance and medical helicopter were paged to the resort. CPR and other lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the skier was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartschi said initial reports suggest the man’s death was not suspicious. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Beaver Mountain owner Marge Seeholzer said ski patrol and staff members were deeply saddened by Wednesday’s death, and their thoughts and prayers were with the skier’s family and loved ones. The man was a regular visitor at the mountain resort.

