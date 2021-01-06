Steven Myrl Smith, 68, passed away January 4, 2021 at the Franklin Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho.

He was born August 24, 1952 in Logan, Utah the son of Myrl Cole and Ileene Housley Smith.

Steve graduated from Sky View High School. He always had a great love for all sports – especially baseball.

He was the Smithfield Blue Sox’s #1 fan. Steve volunteered for the Blue Sox for many years. He sold more advertising for the team than anyone else. He absolutely loved everything about the Blue Sox and cherished his many friends and associates he had over the many years. He will be truly missed by the whole Smithfield Blue Sox organization.

Steve also enjoyed volunteering for the Richmond City Fire Department. He was very dedicated to it and enjoyed this community service over the years. He was an avid Utah State Aggies fan and loved going to the games.

He worked for LD’s Café in Richmond for many years and so enjoyed the many friends he made while working there. Steve was truly a friend to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Pitcher of Preston, Idaho; by his brother-in-law, Bart Pitcher of Preston, Idaho; by two nieces, Brenda Pitcher and Nicole Pitcher of Preston, Idaho; by a special friend, Mary Demille of Smithfield, Utah; and by many friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a nephew, Shane Pitcher.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Richmond 2nd Ward Chapel, 150 South 100 East, Richmond, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 11:00 – 11:45am prior to the services.

Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery.

