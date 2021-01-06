The 48th Northern Utah coronavirus death announced Wednesday

LOGAN – Wednesday, the list of Utah’s coronavirus fatalities grew to 1,330 with an increase of 18 deaths over the last 24 hours. That includes a male from Box Elder County between 65 and 84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

There have been 48 deaths in the Bear River Health District: 28 from Box Elder County and 20 from Cache County.

The state’s Wednesday caseload includes 3,769 positive COVID-19 infections among the 12,457 tests statewide, a 30 percent positivity rate the last 24 hours.

That leaves the state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 2,963 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 32.66 percent.

The state reported a total of 60,462 have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, an increase of 4,661 from Tuesday.

There were 261 new positives Wednesday in northern Utah. There have been 15,765 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 552 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 15,765 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 13,790 have recovered.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 292,720.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,774,635 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state current hospitalizations Wednesday grew to 525 and 192 of those are in intensive care units, an increase of 25 than on Monday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 11,463 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 144,843 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,471 COVID deaths in Idaho with 959 positive tests in Franklin County, 280 positives in Bear Lake County and 255 in Oneida County.