29 COVID-19 deaths in Utah Thursday include Cache Valley resident

LOGAN – The Utah Department of Health reported 17 of the 29 coronavirus deaths in the state’s Thursday update occurred before Dec. 20. UDOH explained because the Office of the Medical Examiner takes great care to ensure cases reported as COVID deaths are actually due to COVID, medical records reviews and sometimes an autopsy can cause a delay in final determinations.

One of the deaths reported Thursday was a Cache County man between 45 and 64 years who was a long-term care facility resident.

With Thursday’s 29 fatalities, there have been 1,359 Utah deaths since the the start of the pandemic.

There have been 49 deaths in the Bear River Health District: 28 from Box Elder County and 21 from Cache County.

There were 198 new positives Thursday in northern Utah. There have been 15,963 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 562 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 15,963 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 13,934 have recovered.

The state’s Thursday caseload includes 4,597 positive COVID-19 infections among the 15,554 tests statewide, a 29.5 percent positivity rate the last 24 hours.

That leaves the state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 2,952 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 32.71 percent.

The state reported a total of 68,030 have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, an increase of 7,568 from Wednesday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 297,317. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,790,189 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state current hospitalizations Thursday grew to 537; 187 are in intensive care units.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 146,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,488 COVID deaths in Idaho with 955 positive tests in Franklin County, 285 positives in Bear Lake County and 262 in Oneida County.