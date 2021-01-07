Cache County open house to honor former officials

Cache County will honor the dedicated service of former officials Jon White (left) and Craig Buttars (right) during an open house event from noon to 2 p,m Friday at the Cache County Historic Courthouse in downtown Logan.

CACHE COUNTY – Cache County has scheduled an open house Friday to honor two former elected officials.

The event will celebrate the dedicated service of former Cache County Executive Craig Buttars and former County Council Member Jon White.

The public is invited to the open house that will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Cache County Historic Court House at 199 North Main St. in Logan.

Buttars resigned his post as county executive after being nominated to serve as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food by Gov. Spencer Cox.

Buttars is a resident of Lewiston and a graduate of Brigham Young University – Idaho. Prior to joining public service, he had experience as a dairy farmer.

Buttars served a decade in the Utah House of Representatives from 1997 to 2006, on the Cache County Council from 2009 to 2014 and as county executive from 2015 to 2020.

He is currently serving as interim Agriculture commissioner until his appointment is confirmed by the Utah Senate.

White is a native of Paradise who has served on the Cache County Council since 2009, representing the county’s South District, including his hometown, Hyrum, Mendon and Wellsville. He is a graduate of Utah State University who has devoted his life to managing a family ranch.

Prior to joining the county council, White served as mayor of Paradise, on the city council and on its planning commission for a combined total of 25 years. He had also served on the boards of the Blacksmith Fork Conservation District, the Cache County Farm Agency and the Logan Regional Hospital.

After three consecutive terms on the Cache County Council, White decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

The usual COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect during the county open house on Friday.