Debbie Sue Oakden Johnson

April 20, 1957- December 30, 2020 (age 63)

It is with great sadness that the family of Debbie Sue Johnson, age 63, announces her passing following complications from a medical procedure.

Debbie was born in Idaho Falls to Gary and Dixie Oakden. She would eventually become the oldest to three younger siblings: sister Vicky, and brothers Mike and Curt. The family would eventually settle in River Heights and make it their permanent home.

As a child it was evident early on that our mother was bubbly and outgoing. She loved spending time with her friends and being involved in social school activities. She graduated from Sky View High School in 1975. After high school she enjoyed shopping on Saturday mornings, and Wednesday night bowling in the Women’s League with her two favorite ladies, her Mother and Sister.

In 1977 Debbie had the first of her five boys (Jared, Derek, Brandon, Zachary, and Kyler.) The love, patience, energy, and care that she showed “her boys” became the hallmark of her life. We never made it easy for her but in the end, we know to her we were worth it. She has a plaque in her house, that she kept above her T.V that read: “There’s these boys who stole my heart, they call me MOM.” It sums up more succinctly who our mother was than any other words we can summon.

As a mother of five rowdy boys, her life was filled with attending sporting events, which she rarely missed. At these events she loved speaking with, and making friends with, the other parents in attendance. Our mother was always a “social butterfly” and loved speaking with others about their lives and families. She always had a hug to give or a shoulder to cry on if you needed one.

Outside of home, our mother genuinely enjoyed working with children who had learning disabilities. At her latest position she worked for the PEERS Project, which serves 18 to 22 year olds with disabilities through the Cache and Logan School Districts in conjunction with Utah State University. She loved this job and the students she worked with. Our Mother was a loving, patient teacher to the very end.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Dixie Oakden, and her middle son Brandon. She is survived by her loving sons: Jared, Derek (Becca), Zachary, Kyler, her siblings, Vicky (Bart,) Mike (Karen,) Curt (Margie) and three adoring granddaughters, Lainey Jo, Capria, and Berkley.

A Memorial Open House and Viewing will be held in Debbie’s honor Monday, January 11, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00pm at Sunset Valley Mortuary, 1950 North Main Street, North Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.