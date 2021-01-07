Logan man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to jail for probation violation

Booking photo for Jose M. Trevino (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man with multiple convictions for theft and forgery has been sent back to jail for failing to comply with his probation. Jose M. Trevino has faced 17 criminal cases, dating back to 2009.

Trevino appeared during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He had previously accepted multiple plea deals, pleading guilty to theft by deception, forgery, use of a firearm by a restricted person, and other crimes.

Court records show, in January 2019, Trevino was sentenced to serve one year in jail and then be placed on probation for three years. He was also ordered to complete a substance abuse assessment and all recommended counseling.

According to agents with Adult Probation and Parole, Trevino failed to report to probation agents in December and submit to a drug test. He also left the state without approval. Both incidents were violations of his probation agreement.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Trevino admitted to the probation violations.

Judge Brandon Maynard expressed frustration with Trevino, noting the defendant’s lengthy criminal history. He ordered him to serve 30 days in jail and then be fitted with an ankle monitor for three months.

Judge Maynard warned Trevino he would be sent to prison if he failed to comply further.

