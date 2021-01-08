Brent Joseph Biggs

Born June 18, 1952, to Willis Allen and Anne Justina Douglas Biggs, in Murray, Utah. He passed away from cancer on January 4, 2021, in Afton, Wyoming.

He had an adventurous life. Never a dull moment. When he was a young boy his father was a construction worker in the Grand Canyon. Brent and his sister Kaye spent many happy days there.

When he was 17, he went to work for Larry Miller Auto in Salt Lake City, Utah, painting cars. It was there he painted a race car for A.J. Foyt. A year later he joined the Navy, during the Vietnam War.

Upon returning home he married Pamela Kay Brown, on November 9, 1971, in Millville, Utah. They were later sealed together in the Logan Utah Temple. They had three children.

Together they owned and operated B.M. Mink Ranch. They and their children spent many long happy hours caring for the mink, first in Franklin, Idaho, for 23 years, then in Malta, Idaho, for 5 years. They were later divorced, but became good friends.

Brent loved to learn new things. He tried everything from Karate, to teaching himself to speak Spanish, play the violin, and mostly to cook. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build or fix. He loved old cars, dogs, cats, and horses.

His first truck driving job was hauling gasoline. Then he went to work doing road construction. First building and maintaining crushers. Later he went to work on the gas pipeline. Working in the middle of nowhere, preferably on the side of a big mountain, in over 30 different states. He ran a dozer and then he was a foreman, teaching others the trade. He would come home as often as he could to help with the mink ranch. He was in Vernal, Utah when he uncovered the bones of a dinosaur eating another dinosaur, they are still on display at the Utah Field of Natural History State Park Museum.

Brent held several callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Sunday School presidency, a Sunday School teacher, and in the Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Cass (Dawnya) Biggs, Elba, Idaho; Nicholas Brant (Michelle) Biggs, Brigham City, Utah and Heather Kay (Corey) Cope, Afton, Wyoming and 10 grandchildren. A brother Myron Don Barrett, Salt Lake City, Utah, a sister, Marsha Kaye (Kirk) Petersen, and his ex-wife Pamela Kay Brown.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, two half-brothers, Willis Lee (Bill) Sampson, and Stephen Henry Biggs, a half-sister Gwen Atwood Anderson.

He will be laid to rest in the Afton City Cemetery in Afton, Wyoming.

He fought a good fight and will be sorely missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Schwab Mortuary.