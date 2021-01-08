Calvin Darrell Smedley passed away January 7, 2021, at his home in Paris, Idaho.

He was born July 21, 1925, to Calvin Buck Smedley and Grace Ellen Poulson Smedley. He had 4 sisters, Violet, Cloree, Garna and Beverly, and two brothers, James and Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Violet and Cloree, and his brother James.

He served as a gunner in the US Navy, then attended college at Utah State Agricultural College, in Logan, Utah, where he earned a teaching certificate, graduating in 1951.

He taught Industrial Arts, FFA and science in schools in Shelley, Burley, Bear Lake County, Wickenburg, Arizona, and Lund, Nevada.

He married Vella Woodall in November, 1958, later divorced.

He rode for the Caribou Cattlemen’s Association for 33 years. He retired from teaching and spent the rest of his life raising cattle, farming, making saddles and doing leatherwork. He built over 200 saddles in his career as a saddle maker.

He is survived by one daughter, Deby (Alan) Eborn of Paris, Idaho, two grandchildren, Angela Eborn, and Ryan Eborn, of Salt Lake City, Utah, his sister Garna (Douglas) Arnell, of Hood River, Oregon, a sister Beverly Silvers, Ramona, California, a brother, Tom Smedley, Ashton, Idaho, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Paris Cemetery for family only.

Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.