June 2, 1950 – December 29, 2020 (age 70)

Carol E. Redelings-Odd passed peacefully 29 December 2020, at home, with her daughter, Annie Noethlich, and loving husband Wally at her side, after a heroic cancer battle.

Born in Brigham City, Utah June 2, 1950, Carol is the daughter of Leonard “Leny” Redelings and Ora Nelson. She is adored by her sister Judy Ann Bosley, of Salt Lake City, Utah and Kate Ochoa Chengappa, a loving (grand) daughter who Carol raised, also of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carol always makes “the Odd House” a warm, loving, and welcoming home to all. She is blessed to be a mom, and as she endearingly says…“A wicked (ex) step-mom” to 16 children, 38 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Carol has an unquenchable thirst for learning. Her education includes, Box Elder High Class of 1968. She was Rockets President, a skilled debater and sang with the Madrigals. Utah State University Class of 1972 where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. She was an Orchesis Dancer, and member of Chi Omega Sorority.

After years in California, Carol returned to Utah where she worked in the Public Relations Department at LDS Church Headquarters.

She then found her passion and was one of two founders bringing the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to Utah. Carol filled numerous roles in NAMI State, was the Affiliate President in Brigham, and then Logan. She was a dynamo in the Brigham City Club House. Carol was the Co-Director of a High Risk Children’s Center in rural Ethiopia, Africa, a seriously challenging assignment. Carol’s love and devotion to the children and people was something to behold.

Carol is known for; always speaking up for those who have no voice; …“being the lead snow plow”; loving Butterflies; a smile that lights the room; her example that mothering is bigger than genetics; seeking her Heavenly Mother; ensuring that people are more important than the problem; … “holding the meow mix”; soul to soul communication; beautiful understanding eyes; a delightful sense of humor; making us so much, better than she found us.

We all know that nothing keeps our determined sweet Carol from keeping her promises. Please know that Carol is lovingly keeping the promise she made to return to her Heavenly Father and Mother.

No services are scheduled at this time.

