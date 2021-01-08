Carol JoAnn Stauffer Butler Ith was born on May 14, 1939 to Glenn and Irene Stauffer in Brigham City, Utah. She grew up on the family farm homesteaded from pioneers that immigrated to America from Switzerland.

When she was 17 she worked as a carhop at Calls Drive-in in Perry, Utah. She met her future husband at that time. Although she got engaged very young her father would not allow her to get married until her husband had a real job.

She married S. Wayne Butler on August 22, 1958. They had four children together and raised their family in the 4th ward in Brigham City. She was active in the LDS church and community. As part of the Ladies Community Club, JoAnn brought toy trains and planes to John Adams Park which many children enjoyed playing on over the years.

After her first husband passed away in 1984, she completed her business degree from Weber State University and took a job at Morton Thiokol.

On June 4, 1988, she married Ray Ith and had a wonderful life with him. They enjoyed traveling the world and visiting family all over the country. He was a spectacular grandfather to her grandchildren and always made sure they felt included.

She is survived by her husband, Ray John Ith and her children Scott Wayne Butler (Lori), Kirk Allen Butler, Janae Butler Colburn (Paul), and Ginger Ann Butler (Hisham), her step-children, Tammy Rae Hervey (John) and Monte John Ith (Deborah), ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in Willard Cemetery where her first husband and all of her ancestors who emigrated from Switzerland are buried.

