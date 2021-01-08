COWBOY POETRY: Unfiltered Clerk

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

My wife and I went shopping at the local hardware store. We paced the isles but

could not find what we were looking for.

So, I walked up to the counter, asked the clerk where twine would be. She

answered, “Three rows down and at the end of isle three.”

I thanked the gal most kindly. Seemed to be right up to snuff. ‘Cuz she knew just

where the twine was stacked, along with ropes and stuff.

‘Bout then my wife decided she would need a new paint brush. So, she hurried to

the counter, but the clerk said, “What’s the rush?”

While shopping in this tiny store you’ll be within earshot of every word you say or

hear. A fact, like it or not.

My wife politely asked the clerk. “Paint brushes and paint pan?” But the clerk

had her agenda. Said, “You with that poor old man?”

I must admit I looked around to check who that might be. Then sure enough it

registered. The poor old man was me!

The young gal called me, ”Poor old man.” She spoke it right out loud. I swear she

laughed a little. Did it make her feel so proud?

Her unkind words came echoing like piercing to the gut. I wish she’d used some

filter. Maybe kept her big mouth shut.

The graying hair that’s on my face shows proof of getting old. My mug looks worn

and tired. It’s the wrinkles I’ve been told.

I dang near told the clerk, “Ace Hardware’s looking good right now!” I felt the

pangs of damaged pride but calmed myself somehow.

I’d have to be a knucklehead to think that I’m not old. But it kinda hurt my

feelings when I heard the words she told.

So, I set my thoughts to thinking ‘bout the unkind words I say. And from now on

I’ll change them to a nicer, kinder way.