July 23, 1946 – January 7, 2021 (age 75)

Dianne Bowen Pett passed away peacefully Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her home in Clearfield, Utah, surrounded by her loving family.

Dianne was born July 23, 1946, in Malad City, Idaho, to LaVar Clyde Bowen and Ruth Ellsworth Bowen. Thirty minutes later, much to the surprise of all, her twin sister, Suzanne, was born! They each weighed less than 4 pounds. Thirteen months later, her little sister, Sandy, came along. It was if they were triplets as their mother made all of their clothes and always dressed them alike.

Dianne married the love of her life, Marvin Evans Pett, on August 13, 1965, in the Logan, Utah Temple. They were married for 55 years and were always together. They were blessed with two children, Marc LaVar Pett and Jennifer Lynn Pett. They have dearly loved all of their grandchildren.

Before she was married, Dianne worked at the Malad Drive-In. Following her marriage to Marvin, she worked in banking for many years. She was then elected as the Oneida County Treasurer and served in that office for 22 years. She was very involved in the community and served on many local and state committees.

Dianne was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As a couple, Dianne and Marvin had always dreamed of serving a church mission and faithfully served in the Utah Ogden and Utah Logan missions.

Dianne was a lover of people. She devoted her life to serving others and her door was always open to anyone in need. She continually welcomed her large, extended family into her home and always made them feel loved and cared for. She spent many hours working on family history and she enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Together with Marvin, she cared for her parents in their later years.

One of the hardest things Dianne ever had to do was leave her home and dear friends in Malad. Just over a year ago, she and Marvin moved to Clearfield, Utah, in order to be closer to their family and her many doctors. Her motto was always “I can do hard things!” She exemplified this through the way she responded to the many challenges she experienced throughout her life.

If you feel so inclined, in lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the Oneida Education Foundation would be very much appreciated.

A Private Funeral will be held be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. A public visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30am – 12:00 noon.

Graveside services will follow the funeral services in the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.