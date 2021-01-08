On January 5, 2021, Elizabeth Blood Gage quietly passed after struggling with an acceleration of worsening health conditions.

Elizabeth was born to Russell and Minnie Blood on May 28, 1935.

After graduating from Powell Senior High School in 1953, Elizabeth headed off to the University of Wyoming where she acquired her teaching credentials and began her journey as an educator in Riverton, Wyoming.

On June 9, 1956 Elizabeth married her first husband, Robert Reed Consoliver and a quick succession of five children followed. Following a separation, she earned a master’s degree in education in less than two years, then taught school while raising her children as a single mother.

She met and married the great love of her life; Ronald Gage in the Seattle Temple on January 10, 1981. Elizabeth’s happy ending was retirement in Preston, Idaho, where she and Ron pursued their numerous hobbies. For Elizabeth those included painting, drawing, marquetry, playing piano, gardening, church activity, choir, and her passion: making award winning quilts. She was accomplished in all of her endeavors.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband Ron Gage, parents Russell and Minnie Blood, brother Dwight Blood and stepdaughter Jennifer Gage.

She is survived by children Brigham [Linda] Consoliver, William Patrick [Lorraine] Consoliver, Dorothy [Ken] Baumer, Sara [Frank] Ernst, Tony Gage, Andrea [Ken] Krull, and Julia [Mike] Carruth as well as siblings Louise Blood, Judy Petersen, Ann Tanner, and Steve Blood and too many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to count.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Memorial Park in Tumwater, Washington.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.