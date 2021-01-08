Homeless man arrested for allegedly raping teenage girl

Booking photo for Payton R. Quire (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 18-year-old homeless man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Providence. Payton R. Quire (pronounced choir) was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday after law enforcement had been searching for him the past several months.

According to an arrest warrant, Quire reportedly raped the 17-year-old girl in October. The two had previously had a relationship together.

The alleged victim told Cache County sheriff’s deputies how Quire met her to discuss their relationship and began arguing. During the fight, he threw her down, held her by the neck, removed her pants and raped her as she tried to resist.

The girl claimed it was hard to breathe and her vision became blurry. She told Quire “no” repeatedly during the assault.

Following the rape, Quire reportedly stood up and left without saying anything.

The girl said Quire began sending her messages on SnapChat after the alleged assault. He apologized for what he had done. He told her sorry and that he was a “scumbag”. She reported the rape to her mother and sister, who took her to the hospital.

Deputies attempted to contact Quire but learned he was homeless and didn’t have a permanent residence. They messaged him on social media, but the suspect refused to speak to them, saying he didn’t want to be arrested.

Jail records show, Quire was booked Thursday afternoon on rape and aggravated assault offences. He is being held on $10,000 bail and will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court next week.

