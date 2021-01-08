Logan man arrested and charged with raping teenage girl

Booking photo for Jayden A. Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a teenage girl. Jayden A. Miller was booked into the Cache County Jail and later released.

In October, prosecutors filed criminal charges against Miller in 1st District Court. They included rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The crimes allegedly occurred around July 2019.

Court records show Miller was originally scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in 1st District Court in November. The arraignment was postponed after officials failed to deliver a court summons to Miller.

Miller is scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com