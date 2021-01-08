Myrna Loy Hadfield Smith passed away January 7, 2021 with family by her side. Myrna joyfully returned to her Heavenly Father and the rest of the Hadfield clan.

She was the 13th child born to Henry and Louisa Hadfield on December 11, 1934. Mother was always the baby and the favorite of her bunch, she was also a survivor of rheumatic fever when she was a child.

Mother married Joe Dee Smith on July 27, 1955 and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on January 15, 1976

Mother was an avid soft ball player and coach. She loved coaching the young women of the ward. Mother also loved hunting, motorcycle riding, and she never let anything stand in her way.

Mother retired as school bus driver after 32 years of “Driving the little bastards” as she would say. If you ever wanted to know where to go just ask Myrna and she would tell ya.

She is proceeded in death by her parents John Henry and Louisa Hadfield and all her brothers and sisters. She is also proceeded in death by her second son John Cameron Smith.

She is survived by her husband, 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 11 plus one on the way great-grandchildren. Bradley Joe Smith, Tremonton, Utah; Kevin Dee Smith, Tremonton, Utah; Shaun Smith and husband Robert Laubershimer, Nashville, Tennessee; Jody Robinson, Boron, California; Hana Strauss, Charleston, South Carolina; Candice and Jonathon Bronson, Tremonton, Utah; Jared Covert, Tremonton, Utah; Christian John Smith, Pocatello, Idaho; Samantha Jo and Matt Floyd, Pocatello, Idaho.

A special thanks to Primrose home care, Jill Reusser, Deanna Bohsenhour NP, Dr. Vincent Hansen, Candice Bronson for all your care, and many more.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00am. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service at 10:00am. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:30pm. All services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Please send all donations to the Cancer Society of Utah.

