July 23, 1923 – January 5, 2021 (age 97)

Ora Brooks Call, 97; passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Preston, Idaho.

Ora was born on July 23, 1923 in St. George, Utah the daughter of Edward Parry and Jane Burgess Brooks.

She married Edgar Kidman Call on September 6, 1946 in St. George, Utah. Edgar passed away on September 17, 2013.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, stitching and scrapbooking.

Ora is survived by 13 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother and sister.

Services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00am at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 East 200 South, Soda Springs, Idaho.

Interment will take place at 2:00pm at the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.