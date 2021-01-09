Clutch Logan plays help Grizzlies win overtime game

LOGAN – The Grantsville Cowboys (#1 in Class 3A) visited the Logan Grizzlies (#8 in Class 4A) to close out the Grizzlies non-region schedule and didn’t trail until there were three minutes left in the game. Logan took a 35-34 lead on a Jadin Penigar three and then Isaac Tuft made his only bucket of the game on the next possession, but missed the and-one. Grantsville tied the game up and then held the ball for the last minute before missing a jumper to send the game to overtime.

Senior Ethan Davis’ defense for the Grizzlies was the difference in the fourth quarter and overtime. Davis stole the ball and got a fast break layup less than a minute in to overtime to put Logan up 39-37 and then had another steal that led to a Gage Jensen layup with just over a minute left to put them up for good at 44-42. All of Davis’ six points came in overtime, including going 4-4 from the free throw line, as he was a big factor in the 54-47 win.

Both teams were sloppy with the ball as Grantsville had 14 turnovers to Logan’s 13 after three periods. However, Davis’ defense was a big factor in the Cowboys having the seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime to the Grizzlies’ two. Grantsville was averaging 16 turnovers a game on the season but finished with 21.

Grantsville did most of their damage from deep in the first half, seven of their nine made field goals were three-pointers, but only made two in the second half and overtime. The Cowboys started the second half on a 5-2 run to take a 30-20 lead two minutes in before Logan went on a 17-7 run the rest of the game to send the game in to overtime.

Jadin Penigar led all scorers with 24 points, putting in seven in overtime. Penigar was clutch late with the three to take Logan’s first lead of the game and another in overtime to tie the game at 42 with 97-seconds left in the extra period. No other Grizzlies were in double figures, though Gage Jensen and Jaylen Sargent had nine a piece. Carter Killian led Grantsville with 17, eight in overtime, and no other Cowboy was in double figures.

Logan struggled from the line in regulation shooting 2-7, including Davis missing the front end of two one-and-ones at the end of the first half, before making 6-8 in overtime to finish 8-15. Grantsville didn’t shoot their first free throw until the fourth quarter and finished 4-6 from the line, all of them from Killian.